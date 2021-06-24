Polish Club announce nationwide tour, drop new single ‘Whack’

Polish Club have announced details of their forthcoming nationwide tour, as well as unveiling new single ‘Whack’ a few weeks out from the release of their new album.

The band will be squeezing nine stops around the country within a month, kicking off in Adelaide on September 3 and wrapping up in Brisbane on October 2.

They’ll be playing songs from their forthcoming third album ‘Now We’re Cookin”, including new single ‘Whack’, released today (June 24).

Listen to ‘Whack’ below.

‘Whack’ marks the fourth single we’ve heard from ‘Now We’re Cookin”, which is due out Friday July 23. It follows on from previous singles ‘Stop For A Minute’, ‘Just Talking’ and ‘No Heaven’.

The release of ‘Now We’re Cookin’ will be accompanied by a line of exclusive merch, including a limited-edition 180-gram solid blue coloured vinyl.

Speaking of the album at the time of its announcement, frontman David Novak said: “If we did the same bluesy-soul shit album after album, it would be much harder to take inspiration or satisfaction from that.

“Repeating yourself doesn’t somehow mean you’re being more true to yourself. I think it’s the opposite; you’re just being lazy.”

Tickets for Polish Club’s ‘Now We’re Tourin” tour are on sale now via the band’s official website. In addition, Press Club will be joining them as support acts for all nine dates.

Polish Club’s 2021 nationwide tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

3 – Adelaide, The Gov

4 – Perth, Badlands

10 – Melbourne, The Croxton

11 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

16 – Wollongong, UOW Unibar

17 – Sydney, Roundhouse

18 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel

OCTOBER

1 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

2 – Brisbane, The Tivoli