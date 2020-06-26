Polish Club announce Sydney shows for next month

Sydney rockers Polish Club will play four shows over two Wednesday nights in their hometown next month.

Taking place at Newtown institution The Vanguard on July 22 and 29, each date will include two performances. There’ll be a 6pm early show including dinner as well as a 9:30pm late session.

“We finally have a winner in the battle between our hypochondriac anxiety and our utter desperation to play a proper live show for the first time in almost half a year,” the band wrote in a statement.

Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix, with each show capped at 50 patrons. The band have confirmed there will be no extra tickets released or shows announced. All performances will be seated and safely spaced in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

While these will be the first in-person live shows the band have played in some time, the duo has kept relatively busy over the lockdown period. They’ve appeared as part of numerous livestream events including Isol-Aid and Delivered Live, in addition to hosting their own live-streamed trivia club.

Earlier this month, Polish Club guitarist David Novak joined Fergus James for the latter’s Like a Version appearance, which saw the Sydney songwriter give his take on BENEE’s ‘Soaked’.

Polish Club released their second album ‘Iguana’ last year. They followed it in up in December with a standalone single, ‘Countdown’. The track later appeared on their ‘NYE 2020 Megamix’ EP, alongside covers of Kylie Minogue and Candi Staton, among others.

Polish Club’s ‘Hump Day’ Wednesday night shows are:

Sydney, The Vanguard (July 22, 6pm and 9:30pm)

Sydney, The Vanguard (29, 6pm and 9:30pm)

