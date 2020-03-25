Polish Club, Bobby Alu, Alice Skye and more join #EarthHourLive lineup

Polish Club, Bobby Alu, Alice Skye and more will play #EarthHourLive, a livestreamed music festival organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to mark Earth Hour.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the festival will be livestreamed so as to encourage Australians to stay home for Earth Hour.

Other artists on the lineup are Jack River, Ella Arber and Dulcie, with more yet to be announced.

“Staying connected as a community and looking for positive ways we can contribute is more important than ever as the world responds to the coronavirus crisis,” said WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman in a press release.

“This year will be dramatically different as we all strive to control the spread of COVID-19. Most of us will be spending our Saturday night at home, but we can still connect to a community of supporters around Australia and be part of a positive moment for the planet. We’re thrilled to have so many incredible artists getting onboard with us to bring #EarthHourLive to Australia. We hope you’ll join us on Saturday night and show your support for Earth Hour in a new way.”

The #EarthHourLive livestream will commence this Saturday night (March 28) from 8:30pm AEDT. Viewers will be able to tune in via Earth Hour Australia’s Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube channel. Journalist and broadcaster Patrick Abboud will kick off the event, which will feature special guests, performances and giveaways.

The stream will coincide with Earth Hour, where viewers around the globe are encouraged to switch off their lights for one hour as an act of solidarity to support climate change. Landmarks around Australia will also follow suit, including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, Luna Park, and more.