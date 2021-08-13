Polish Club bring ‘The Charlie Marmaduke Trilogy’ to an end in the new video for ‘Baby We’re Burning’

Polish Club have shared a cinematic film clip for their new single ‘Baby We’re Burning’, closing out what they’ve retroactively dubbed ‘The Charlie Marmaduke Trilogy’.

The clip was directed by Tim Nathan, marking his third collaboration with the band after helming the videos for ‘Just Talking’ and ‘Stop For A Minute’. Shot in a single take at Ballina Tenpin Bowls, it stars contemporary dancer Thomas Greenfield in the role of a bowling alley manager who loses himself in a moment of unrestrained and impassioned dancing.

Take a look at the video for ‘Baby We’re Burning’ below:

“Because of the current thing going on (you know the one), we couldn’t be involved as much with this video,” Polish Club said in a press release.

“So we decided it was the perfect time to let Tim Nathan spread his winds and complete his epic Polish Club Cinematic Universe trilogy, truly showcasing his chameleon-like creative range.”

On how all three clips in ‘The Charlie Marmaduke Trilogy’ are linked, Nathan said: “We’ve vaguely linked them all together in this strange way… You’d have to watch them all to discern something from that though.

“I had worked with Thomas on another project before and loved his style of dancing and him as a person. He’s super eccentric and just does things his own way… So when he rolled onto set for the shoot I kinda knew he’d have some nice moves cooked up already. We actually didn’t do any [choreography] and just planned it all once we got to set on the night.”

‘Baby We’re Burning’ comes as the fifth single from Polish Club’s third album, ‘Now We’re Cookin’’, following ‘Just Talking’ (which Northeast Party House also remixed), ‘Stop For A Minute, ’No Heaven’ and ‘Whack’. The album was released today (August 13) via Island / Universal, after being postponed from its initial street date of July 23 due to issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the LP was postponed, NME included ‘Now We’re Cookin’’ in its list of top Australian releases for July 2021, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “Whether it’s the stadium-sized ‘Baby We’re Burning’, the groove-heavy ‘New Age’ or the stirring ballad ‘No Heaven’, album three is guided by immediacy and economy, trimming the fat to create their most satisfying record thus far.”