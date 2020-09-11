Polish Club cover Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ for Like A Version

Polish Club put their spin on Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ for triple j’s Like A Version this morning (September 11).

Doja Cat dropped the track in late 2019 on her second album, ‘Hot Pink’. Watch Polish Club’s rendition of it below:

“When they said we were gonna do Like A Version again we were like, ‘alright what TikTok song are we going to do?’,” joked drummer John-Henry Pajak after the band’s performance.

“We had one rehearsal,” frontman Dave Novak admitted.

“[Doing Like A Version] is a test of your sensibilities, your self-awareness and knowing your strengths and how to play to them. The ones that don’t go well are people trying to do too much.”

As is tradition, Polish Club also performed an original track as part of their appearance. The duo ripped through their song ‘Breakapart’. It originally featured on the band’s 2019 record, ‘Iguana’.

Today’s appearance was the Sydney duo’s second stint in the Like A Version studio. They covered Flume’s ‘Never Be Like You’ in 2017 to popular acclaim.

Off the back of their 2019 album release, Polish Club have enjoyed a relatively quiet 2020. The duo played their first live shows in nearly half a year at Sydney’s The Vanguard in July.

Before that, Polish Club joined Bobby Alu, Alice Skye and more for the #EarthHourLive stream in March.