Polish Club, Katy Steele, Gabriella Cohen and more announced for ISOL-AID’s sixth weekend

ISOL-AID festival has announced the lineup for its sixth consecutive weekend, with Polish Club, Katy Steele, Gabriella Cohen, Spike Fuck and RVG leading the bill.

This weekend, the online music festival has ceded some of the lineup’s curation to Island Records Australia, RVG and Raida Artists – the latter of which in honour of the release of their second album ‘Feral’.

The full lineup will also see performances from Dylan Joel, Sex on Toast, Party Dozen, Sweet Whirl, Spike Fuck, Teenage Dads, Bloods, The Million, Louis Baker, and many more.

The performances will go down on April 25-26, beginning from 1pm to 10pm on Saturday and 2pm to 9pm on Sunday (AEST) on each of the artists’ respective Instagram accounts.

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since that time, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and many more have performed.

Organisers have stated they plan on running the virtual event every weekend until self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

“It was born from a real sadness,” commented co-organiser Emily Ullman on April 3, speaking to ABC Breakfast news

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

Organisers are continuing to ask virtual attendees to donate to Australian not-for-profit Support Act, who provide relief for musicians and industry workers experiencing mental health issues or financial hardship.