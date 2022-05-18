Polish Club set to play free shows in Melbourne and Sydney next month

Polish Club have announced they will perform a couple of free shows to celebrate the release of their forthcoming album ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’.

The first will take place in Melbourne on Thursday June 2, when Polish Club take to the stage at The Leadbetter Hotel. That Sunday (June 5), they’ll perform at The Botany View Hotel in their native Sydney.

While entry is free and will be offered on a “first come, first served” basis, a press release notes that fans can secure themselves one of 15 double passes to either show by pre-ordering ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’ from Polish Club’s webstore.

Last month saw the band release two songs from their upcoming fourth full-length effort, ‘Boys On Vacation’ and ‘Bad Vibrations’. The album itself is set for release on June 10 via Island, and will

Both of the new tracks served up Polish Club’s signature brand of garage rock. ‘Boys On Vacation’ sees them take aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while ‘Bad Vibrations’ takes a sarcastic punch at things that don’t work properly in Sydney.

‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’ will also feature March’s charged single ‘Unstable’.

Polish Club’s third album, ‘Now We’re Cookin”, dropped in August 2021. The release featured singles ‘No Heaven’, ‘Just Talking’, ‘Whack’ and ‘Baby We’re Burning’.