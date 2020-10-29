Polish Club share first song of the year, ‘Just Talking’

Polish Club have returned with their first release for this year, ‘Just Talking’.

The new single is also Polish Club’s first release since their covers EP, ‘nye_2020_megamix.exe’, in 2019. Earlier that year, Polish Club released their second studio album, ‘Iguana’. The album debuted in the top 20 on the ARIA Album Chart upon its release.

Listen to the new track below:

Advertisement

In a statement, Polish Club’s David Novak said the lyrics for ‘Just Talking’ come from a place of impulse after dealing with a “difficult second album”.

“We had found ourselves overthinking songs, so it was instinctual to shut that down and go back to writing whatever felt right. Songs that sound effortless do so because they were effortless to write. It’s near impossible to fake that,” he said.

According to the band, ‘Just Talking’ is also their first song with an acoustic guitar front and centre.

“We’ve been writing in a more stripped back environment and it has resulted in music that has to stand up on its own merit with just melody and beat over some chords. That simplicity and directness permeates through the lyrics and message,” Novak said.

Advertisement

The new single arrives just as the band are set to play four shows at Sydney’s Factory Theatre for the Great Southern Nights festival between November 17 and 18. They join acts including Ocean Alley, Ruel, Amy Shark, Jessica Mauboy and Matt Corby, among others, on the lineup.

Last month, Polish Club took part in their second Like A Version performance, covering Doja Cat’s hit track ‘Say So’.