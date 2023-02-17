Polish Club tap into their cheerful side on bubbly new single ‘Good Time’

Polish Club have shared their first song for the year, a jaunty feelgood anthem titled ‘Good Time’.

Featuring guest vocals from Maddy Jane, it comes as the first track to follow up on last June’s ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’ album (itself a sequel to 2021’s ‘Now We’re Cookin’’), as well as last November’s standalone single ‘The Cup Of Life’.

Have a listen to ‘Good Time’ below:

‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’ – Polish Club’s fourth studio album – was announced last April alongside the singles ‘Boys On Vacation’ and ‘Bad Vibrations’. In an Australian record roundup from June, NME praised the record – which also featured the single ‘Unstable’ – for the way it “flicks back to the gritty, overdriven rock’n’roll [the band] turned heads en masse with in their earlier days (albeit with an added lick of red-hot shredding à la AC/DC)”.

The write-up continued: “Hard, fast, fuzzy and funked-up, the soundscape commands your full attention, with David Novak’s leather-jacket swagger and icy coolness impossible to ignore. It’s a belting return to form for a band whose quality had started to slip, and one primed to shine especially well in the live realm.”

Also last year, Polish Club covered the Wiggles classic ‘Apples And Bananas’ for the ‘ReWiggled’ tribute album, and released single editions of their two Like A Version covers – their 2020 take on ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat, and their 2017 take on ‘Never Be Like You’ by Flume.