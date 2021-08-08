Polish Club team up with Sydney restaurant Burger Head to launch their own burger

Polish Club have teamed up with Sydney eatery Burger Head to create their own branded menu item, currently being offered as a limited-edition DIY kit in celebration of the duo’s forthcoming third album, ‘Now We’re Cookin’’.

“We made an album and somehow through that, Burger Head have let us make a burger! Or rather, they’re prepping a burger inspired by the spirit of our hot new album ‘Now We’re Cookin’’ that YOU can make,” vocalist/guitarist David Novak said in a press release.

“What I mean by that is it’s just a simple burger, similar to our album cover, except instead of us being the meat patties, it’s completely non-human beef patties. And you can order it delivered to make at home.”

In addition to a digital copy of ‘Now We’re Cookin’’, the Polish Club x Burger Head Lockdown Cook Along kit includes enough ingredients to make two burgers, comprising a three-part milk bun made by local bakery Urbun, two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, tomato sauce, American mustard, onion and house-made Burger Head pickles.

“When people think of fancy or gourmet burgers, they often think that means having to reinvent the wheel and do dumb, unnecessary stuff to the already perfect burger,” Novak continued. “Burger Head aren’t that. They make simple burgers well.

“This is where I compare that to our band and sound like a total wanker, so I won’t, but I also just did. We’re very excited to finally, officially have a Polish Club burger, and we’re even more excited to have it created and prepped by the heroes that have brought the perfect classic burgers to Western Sydney and my beloved former hood Botany.”

Pre-orders for the kit are available now from Burger Head’s website, with orders being taken until 4pm Sydney time on Wednesday August 11. To celebrate the collab, Polish Club will perform an acoustic set on Burger Head’s Instagram page that Friday (August 13), also marking the official release for ‘Now We’re Cookin’’.

The album was initially slated to land on July 23, but was postponed due to issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It features the singles ‘Just Talking’ (which Northeast Party House also remixed), ‘No Heaven’ and ‘Whack’.

Before the LP was postponed, NME included ‘Now We’re Cookin’’ in its list of top Australian releases for July 2021, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “Whether it’s the stadium-sized ‘Baby We’re Burning’, the groove-heavy ‘New Age’ or the stirring ballad ‘No Heaven’, album three is guided by immediacy and economy, trimming the fat to create their most satisfying record thus far”.