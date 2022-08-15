Polo G announces Listen Out 2022 sideshows

Polo G has announced headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne for next month, adding to his upcoming appearances at this year’s Listen Out festival.

After performing at the first two dates of the festival – Melbourne’s edition on Friday September 23, and Perth’s on Sunday 24 – the Chicago rapper will head to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre for a show on Tuesday September 27. He’ll return to Melbourne the following night, performing at the Forum Theatre before continuing on the festival circuit.

Tickets for both of Polo G’s newly-announced headline shows go on sale at 11am this Friday (August 19). A pre-sale, exclusive to Frontier Touring members, will also run for 24 hours starting at 11am this Wednesday (August 17). More details on both sales can be found here.

After his two headline shows, Polo G will detour through New Zealand to play Listen In – the condensed mini-fest counterpart to Listen Out – in Auckland on Friday September 30, before returning to Australia for Listen Out in Sydney and Brisbane.

The tour will end with a set at the Adelaide edition of Listen In, where – as with the other festival dates on the itinerary – he will perform alongside the likes of 24kGoldn, Barkaa, Disclosure, Tove Lo and bbno$. You can read more about the two festivals here.

Also announced today were a pair of Listen Out sideshows from Central Cee. The English rapper will also play his own shows in Melbourne and Sydney – see more about those here.

Polo G’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, Catani Gardens (Listen Out)

Sunday 24 – Boorloo/Perth, HBF Arena (Listen Out)

Tuesday 27 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday 28 – Naarm/Melbourne, Forum

Friday 30 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, TBA (Listen In)

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Eora/Sydney, Centennial Park (Listen Out)

Sunday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, RNA Showgrounds (Listen Out)

Monday 3 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Ellis Park (Listen In)