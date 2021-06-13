Polo G arrested in Miami following alleged battery on a police officer

Chicago rapper Polo G was arrested by Miami police in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 12), with a report alleging he committed several offences including battery on an officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The Miami Herald reports that Polo G – real name Taurus Bartlett – was pulled over for an unspecified “traffic infraction” around 12:30am Saturday morning, leading to a physical conflict between the 22-year-old and officer Brandon Carrero. Witnessing officer Joseph Acuna alleged that the two “ended up in a struggle on the ground”, with Carrero suffering blows to the head, chin, forehead and cheek during his attempt to handcuff Polo G.

According to a report obtained by The Miami Herald, Polo G allegedly threatened the arresting officer while in custody, shouting: “I will kill you, I swear I will use these fists to beat the shit out of you and knock your ass out.”

Polo G received five charges in total: battery on a police officer, threats to a public servant, resisting an officer with violence to his person, resisting an officer without violence to his person, and criminal mischief. He was released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday afternoon with bond set at $19,500.

An unconfirmed number of Polo G’s associates were also arrested, with charges including driving with a suspended license, no valid driver’s license, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct/breach of peace.

Polo G and his entourage were driving back from a party celebrating the release of his third album, ‘Hall Of Fame’, which was released Friday (June 11) via Columbia.

In tweets sent on Sunday (June 13), Polo G claimed that one of the police officers “told us they was on us since we got off our jet”. He added, “They playin foul in Miami & dat shit been like that for a minute.”

The rapper’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, had earlier claimed on Twitter that Polo G was not the driver in the car in the traffic infraction, but a “passenger in a professionally licensed vehicle with security”.

“None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!” she wrote.

The Miami PD also Tweeted in response to the incident, saying: “The [Miami Police Department] has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to ensure adherence to departmental policy and law.”