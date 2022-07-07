Pond and Tasman Keith join Splendour line-up as Adrian Eagle drops out

Adrian Eagle will no longer appear at this month’s Splendour In The Grass festival, with New Zealand garage outfit Mako Road and US band Surfaces also cancelling their performances.

The announcement came from festival organisers in a press release today (July 7). No further information was provided for the artists’ withdrawals, except that Perth psychedelic rock band Pond and rapper Tasman Keith have been added to the Splendour In The Grass line-up.

Pond were already marked as one of three support acts for Splendour performer Liam Gallagher at his official sideshows, taking place later this month. Back in May, the outfit took to triple j studios to perform a cover of Dragon’s ‘Rain’ for the station’s Like A Version segment. They also performed their own song ‘Lights Of Leeming’, taken from the deluxe edition of latest album ‘9’.

Meanwhile, Keith drops his debut album, ‘A Colour Undone’, tomorrow (July 8). The offering looks to feature a slew of collaborative singles, including ‘Cheque’ and ‘IDK’ with Genesis Owusu and Phil Fresh, respectively, as well as the artist’s latest track, fifth and final single ‘Heaven With U’ featuring Jessica Mauboy.

The two new acts join a stacked smorgasbord of local and international artists, who will take to North Byron Parklands from Friday July 22 to Sunday 25. Performing alongside headliners Gorillaz, Tyler, The Creator and The Strokes will be the likes of G Flip, Alex The Astronaut, King Stingray, Ruby Fields, The Chats, Cub Sport, Miiesha and many more. The full artist line-up can be found here.