Pond announce east coast tour for new album ‘9’

Perth psych-rockers Pond have announced they will be taking their latest album ‘9’ on an east coast tour next year.

The three-stop tour will see Pond head to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in early April. The band’s performances on the east coast follow their appearance at the Perth Festival in February, and comes before a series of UK and European shows from May. Tickets for the Australian shows are on sale now through Pond’s website.

In addition to the tour announcement, Pond have shared the music video for their album track ‘Take Me Avalon I’m Young’. Filmed in Hastings, England, and directed by Bunny Kinney, the music video sees frontman Nicholas Allbrook take part in a handful of sports.

Watch the clip for ‘Take Me Avalon I’m Young’ below:

Allbrook described the music video as “a dream come true”.

“The freezing sunrise yoga was magical in retrospect, even if I was a brat at the time (sorry Bunny). A perfect seaside weekend; I got to play, and Bunny got to create an ode to his favourite sport, the modern pentathlon,” he said in a statement.

NME gave ‘9’ four stars upon its release in October, writing that Pond are “the band that keeps on giving, having pushed their self-proclaimed ‘polished psych-pop’ to its outer reaches, [and have reinvented] themselves yet again”.

Pond’s 2022 headline tour dates:

APRIL

Thursday 7 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 8 – Sydney, The Metro Theatre

Saturday 9 – Melbourne, The Croxton