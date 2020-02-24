Pond announce one-off headline show in Fremantle

Pond have announced a one-off headline show in Fremantle happening this April.

The show serves as a homecoming for the WA psych-rockers, who have been touring ‘Tasmania’, their eighth studio album, for almost a year now. The gig will take place at Fremantle’s Freo.Social on Saturday, April 4. Melbourne’s Children Collide will be opening for the band. Tickets are now available from Moshtix.

The show will be Pond’s “last hometown show for a while”, press materials note, as they are returning to the studio to start work on the follow up to ‘Tasmania’. The record was released in March last year, spawning the singles ‘Daisy’, ‘Sixteen Days’ and ‘Burnt Out Star’.

‘Tasmania’ was co-produced by former member and Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker, who is about to embark on a nationwide tour of his own. As always, Parker will be joined on the tour by Pond bassist and keyboardist Jay Watson.

Besides this Fremantle show, Pond are also set to play at Marrickville’s Bad Friday Weekender festival (alongside Cosmo’s Midnight) and Tallarook’s Boogie festival. Both will take place over Easter weekend in April.

The band’s latest project was ‘Sessions’, a live album that was recorded during their European tour. ‘Sessons’ was released in November last year.