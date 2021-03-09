Pond announce two Western Australian shows

Pond have unveiled their South West Tour, which will see them perform two shows in Western Australia next month.

The Perth five-piece announced the shows yesterday (March 9), revealing plans to play the Margaret River and Bunbury during April. Full details are listed below.

Tickets to both 18+ shows are on sale now.

On social media, Pond teased that they plan to perform new songs at the gigs, which will be their first in-person live shows for 2021.

Playing 2 shows Douth in April!

The River and Prince Of Wales 🌊🌊🌊 Tickets on sale now 🎫🎫🎫 new songs too… pic.twitter.com/utygORlIjW — POND (@PONDband) March 9, 2021

Pond are set to appear at Hear & Now festival later this month, organised as part of WA Music Week. San Cisco, Stella Donnelly and Spacey Jane have also been booked to perform at the two-day event.

Per a statement, Pond spent the majority of 2020 recording new music. They also appeared at Western Australia’s Wave Rock Weekender festival in September, alongside a host of other local artists.

While the band themselves didn’t release any new music in 2020, lead singer Nicholas Allbrook shared two tracks last year. The first, ‘SO 25’, dropped in March and was followed by April’s ‘three spanish omelettes’, a twenty-minute experimental affair.

Both were recorded during Australia’s initial coronavirus lockdown and released exclusively on Allbrook’s Bandcamp.

Pond’s South West tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 9 — Margaret River, The River

Sunday 11 — Bunbury, Prince Of Wales