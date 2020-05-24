Pond members team up for Die Orangen ‘Sonne’ remix

Pond bandmates Jay Watson (aka GUM) and James Ireland (aka Ginoli) have teamed up for a remix of Die Orangen track ‘Sonne’. The remix appears as part of Die Orangen’s new single ‘Ride’.

Listen below:

Die Orangen are Australian expats Kris Baha and Dreems, who, having relocated to Germany, self-describe their genre as “Krautback”. ‘Sonne’ comes from their second album ‘Zwei Orangen’, which the duo released last year.

It’s not the first time Watson and Ireland have teamed up for a remix. Earlier this year, GUM and Ginoli joined forces to give their spin on ‘Vogue’ by Local Natives. It appeared on a collection of remixes of songs from Local Natives’ fourth album, ‘Violent Streets’.

Ireland has been particularly busy on the remix front. Earlier this month, he remixed Gordan Koang’s ‘Mal Mi Goa’ for an EP he and Koang are releasing via Music in Exile next month.

Earlier this week, Ireland shared a B-side for the release – a cover of Evelyn “Champagne” King’s ‘I’m In Love’ featuring fellow Pond bandmate Nick Allbrook.

Meanwhile, Watson is preparing to release ‘Out in the World’, the latest solo album under his GUM moniker. He’s released two singles from the album thus far; ‘Don’t Let It Go Out’ and the title track.