Listen to Pond’s thrashing new single ‘Human Touch’

Pond have shared new single ‘Human Touch’, the latest to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘9’ ahead of its arrival next month.

Starting from a “grimey Casio loop” courtesy of the band’s Jay Watson, the Fremantle quintet’s new song is a little more direct and abrasive than the spacious psychedelia of recent singles like ‘Toast’ and ‘America’s Cup’, singer Nick Allbrook howling over a bed of distorted synths.

The song arrives alongside a lively video directed by Allbrook and Duncan Wright that centres around the frontman enthusiastically kicking out the jams in an empty alley in WA’s West End. Watch that below:

Advertisement

“My original idea was to be dancing in the central business district of Perth, being thoroughly ignored by suits on their lunch break,” Allbrook explained in a statement.

“Turns out me and Duncan Wright are both quivering Fremantle natives and terrified of the city. When Duncan saw a pretty sliver of morning sunlight in the West End we figured, stuff it, let’s do it there.

“It was super fun to make. We didn’t really have a strict plan and I overcame my anxiety about dancing in platform shoes to no music at 9am on a Tuesday morning like a kook.”

‘9’, Pond’s ninth studio album, is set to arrive on October 1 via Spinning Top. It was first previewed with lead single ‘Pink Lunettes’ back in March, with ‘America’s Cup’ and ‘Toast’ following. The record was produced by the band themselves, with bandmates Watson and James Ireland on mixing duties.

Advertisement

Announcing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Tasmania’ back in May, Allbrook said the band “gave ourselves permission to make something stuffed” on album nine, with songs largely emerging from improvisations.

He described the album’s underlying themes as “biography [and] observation”, explaining that lyrics “focus on single people’s lives, or the lives of small moments or small things when you zoom real close up and they reveal something deeper”.