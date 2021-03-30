Pond return with new single ‘Pink Lunettes’

Perth psych-rock outfit Pond have returned with new track ‘Pink Lunettes’, their first single since the release of their 2019 album, ‘Tasmania’.

The synth-heavy track blends together elements of new wave and rock, and stands in contrast to the lower-energy songs found throughout ‘Tasmania’.

‘Pink Lunettes’ arrives with a hazy, lo-fi music video co-directed by the band and Jamie Terry.

“I think we managed to jitter along the neon tightrope between totally unhinged, strobing spontaneity and focused forward momentum,” frontman Nicholas Allbrook said in a statement.

Watch the music video for ‘Pink Lunettes’ below:

Earlier this month, Pond announced two joint shows in Perth with Methyl Ethel, taking place on April 30 and May 1. Now, the band have revealed two headline shows for the regional locations of Margaret River and Bunbury. Tickets are on sale now.

‘Tasmania’ was given four stars from NME upon its release, describing it as “a timely record, given our current apocalyptic weather conditions”.

“Co-produced once again by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Pond’s close association with their very famous one-time drummer sometimes leaves them billed as a wilder Tame Impala side-project; the campy space rock spin-off from Parker’s mainstream-infiltrating psych. With ‘Tasmania’ those comparisons should more or less fade away,” the review read.

Pond’s 2021 WA tour dates:

APRIL

Friday 9 – Margaret River, The River

Sunday 11 – Bunbury, Prince of Wales

Friday 30 – Perth, Magnet House (with Methyl Ethel)

MAY

Saturday 1 – Perth, Magnet House (with Methyl Ethel)