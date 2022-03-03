Pond share new song, announce ‘9’ deluxe edition

Fremantle psych-rockers Pond have shared a new song, ‘Lights Of Leeming’, lifted from a forthcoming deluxe edition of their 2021 album ‘9’.

The new song is a dramatic, high-speed nu-raver anchored by warbling electro synths and a Motorik beat. It’s “a true story about the crushing boredom of suburbia and the wild and destructive things people do to break the monotony”, according to frontman Nicholas Allbrook.

“To see that there’s at least something you can do to affect your surroundings – to be seen and validated as a real, existent part of the world – even if it’s just breaking something or getting in trouble. It’s pretty dumb fun, but dumb fun is important, right?”

Listen below:

‘Lights Of Leeming’ is one of four bonus tracks that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of Pond’s latest album ‘9’, the original version of which landed back in October of last year.

The expanded edition – which will arrive May 20 as a metallic silver, 180-gram double LP – will include previously unreleased tracks ‘My Funny Serpentine’, the brilliantly-titled ‘The TAB Took My Baby From Me’ and ‘Hang A Cross On Me’. It will also feature a holographic gatefold sleeve and a 12-page booklet. That’s available for pre-order here.

Next month, Pond will embark on an east coast tour in support of ‘9’, playing in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. They’ve just announced an additional show at The Espy in St. Kilda on April 10 – tickets for that (and other shows) are on sale now.

The band will also perform as part of Boogie Festival in Tallarook on April 15 alongside Tropical Fuck Storm, Augie March, Mindy Meng Wang and more.