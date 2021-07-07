Pond’s Shiny Joe Ryan shares buoyant new single ‘Pub Boat’

Shiny Joe Ryan of Pond has shared ‘Pub Boat’, the second single to come from his forthcoming second solo album, ‘Shiny’s Democracy’, ahead of its arrival this month.

The buoyant cut has an ambling groove to it, simultaneously propulsive while taking its leisurely time. The song’s title is self-explanatory, with Ryan explaining in a statement that the song is about a boat he saw ferrying tourists around the canals of Amsterdam “decked out like a nice floating pub”.

‘Pub Boat’ arrives alongside a Shane Corry-directed video that puts a decidedly DIY twist on the concept – Shiny Joe and his band the Sky Dolphins ferrying their way on a boat down the road and into the backyard, using keg barrels as rollers. Check that out below:

Ryan announced ‘Shiny’s Democracy’ – the multi-instrumentalist’s first solo album in seven years – last month, alongside lead single ‘Ketamine’. The album, which follows on from 2014’s ‘Shiny Joe and the Cosmic Microwave Background’, is set to be released on July 23.

Shiny Joe and the Sky Dolphins will launch ‘Shiny’s Democracy’ with a hometown show at The Bird in Perth on August 6, with support from Bexx and Trophy Warehouse. Tickets will be available on the door – head here for more information.

Pond, meanwhile, are set to release new album ‘9’ in October. The Fremantle psych-rockers announced the album in May alongside the single ‘America’s Cup’. The band had previously returned with earlier single ‘Pink Lunettes’ back in March.

Last week, Pond shared ‘Toast’, the third track to be lifted from the forthcoming release. The album, which arrives October 1, will follow on from the band’s 2019 record ‘Tasmania’.