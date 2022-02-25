Pond, Tropical Fuck Storm and more to play Boogie Festival 2022

The first round of artists performing at this year’s Boogie Festival have been announced, with Pond and Tropical Fuck Storm leading the bill.

Joining them for the 2022 iteration are the likes of Augie March, Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks, Caitlin Harnett and The Pony Boys, Hard-Ons, Mindy Meng Wang and more, with other acts set to be announced closer to the event.

Boogie Festival takes place on Taungurung land in Victoria, at Our Friend’s Farm in Tallarook. The three-day camping event runs across Easter weekend, April 15-17, with tickets available here.

Boogie Festival was forced to take a year off in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but was able to return last year. The 2021 iteration of the festival welcomed Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, King Stingray, RVG, Mildlife, Hayley Mary and Angie McMahon, among others.

Shortly before the event took place last year, Kelly Day of the Melbourne band Broads opened up about being sexually assaulted at Boogie Festival in 2017. Day recalled being groped by a man and woman during Jen Cloher‘s set, spotting the same man at the festival two years later.

After Day shared her allegations, Boogie Festival organisers pledged that their staff would undergo sexual assault disclosure response training. In a statement, they wrote: “We do not tolerate or condone any kind of harassment, assault, violence or aggressive behaviour at Boogie or beyond its fences. Such behaviour is totally unacceptable.”