Pooh Shiesty arrested in connection with strip club shooting

Pooh Shiesty has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a strip club in Miami.

The rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, allegedly shot a security guard in the leg at the King of Diamonds in Northwest Miami-Dade on May 30 after performing at the club.

According to the Miami Herald, he was arrested yesterday (June 8) on an aggravated battery charge.

A warrant claims that a security guard was escorting Shiesty out of the club shortly before 4am when someone allegedly knocked money out of the rapper’s pocket and the crowd reportedly began trying to scoop up the cash.

This allegedly led to the rapper returning to the stage, where a security guard attempted to stop him from taking his gun out of his waistband.

Then, while again being led out of the club, he supposedly fired one shot into the security guard’s ankle.

Shiesty’s lawyers, Saam Zangeneh and Bradford Cohen, reportedly arranged for his surrender yesterday and he has since been granted a $10,000 bond.

But he will have to remain in jail until at least Thursday (June 10), because he is due in court again over a separate incident, which took place last December.

At the time the rapper was arrested in connection with a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands.

In that case, he was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and petty theft.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and had been out on bail since March until his latest arrest.

NME has contacted a representative for Pooh Shiesty for comment.

Shiesty is signed to Gucci Mane‘s label 1017 Records.