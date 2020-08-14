Pool Shop have dropped their debut album, ‘A Shadow’

Brisbane outfit Pool Shop have shared their debut album, ‘A Shadow’.

Released yesterday (August 13), the eight-track record features previously released singles ‘Kiss the Sky’ and ‘Pass Me By’, which came out on July 5 and July 23, respectively. It was recorded and mixed at Brisbane’s Plutonium Studio by Aidan Hogg and mastered by Jonathan Boulet.

Listen to ‘A Shadow’ below:

Vocalist and face of the outfit Jaimee Fryer, previously of Major Leagues, took to Facebook this morning to reveal the album’s release.

“Excited to share this ALBUM “A SHADOW” with you!! Thanks for coming along on the ride so far!” she wrote.

“After a life-threatening health scare that’s been ongoing over the last few years, this album captures my feelings of wanting to avoid the reality of my own mortality and questioning whether or not there is an afterlife.”

She also explained how her religious background and sexuality influenced the record.

“Being raised in a religous [sic] household, the idea of Hell was instilled in me at an early age and has been the cause of a great inner turmoil that’s proven hard to shake. Especially as a queer person in that environment. Writing this album has let me talk more openly about my fears, understand how to overcome hardships without avoidance and realise that my sexuality isn’t a sin.”

Pool Shop started off as a solo project for Fryer, before enlisting fellow Major Leagues bandmate Vlada Edirippulige on guitar, Luke Pallier on bass, Holiday Party’s Peter Bernoth on keys and Blonde Tongues drummer Dougal Morrison.

They’ll be supporting Clea at Brisbane’s The Outpost bar tonight (August 14) and Saturday August 15. Tickets available here.