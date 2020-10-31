Pop Filter announce second album this year, ‘Donkey Gully Road’

Pop Filter have announced their second album of 2020, entitled ‘Donkey Gully Road’, just two months after the release of their debut ‘Banksia’.

The Melbourne jangle band borne out of The Ocean Party have chosen a novel means of teasing their new record. Instead of releasing any promotional singles ahead of its release, Pop Filter are giving the entire record to community radio stations from the start of November to play whatever songs they like.

“Because we’re a bit sick of the classic album cycle,” they explained on Facebook.

‘Donkey Gully Road’ was named after the road it was recorded on in the central-Victorian town of Yapeen — much like how ‘Banksia’ was named after the NSW south coast house they made that record in.

“[It] was made in the brief window between lockdowns in Melbourne and resulted in Jordan getting marooned in the state and Mark having to race back across the NSW border to avoid the same fate,” the band wrote.

“Despite the chaos, it was a great week recording by a fire place in a gold rush era pub and we’re really proud of what we’ve made.”

The 12-track album will be released on December 4, with a limited vinyl pre-order now open. One of the album’s songs, ‘Everyone I Meet’, can be heard on Castlemaine community radio station Main FM’s ‘It’s a Jangle Out There’ show here from the timestamp 3:25.

NME Australia named Pop Filter’s debut ‘Banksia’ one of its 10 Australian album picks for August, writing that “its jubilant pop sensibilities envelope jangly, languorous indie rock in a way that feels raw and organic”.

In an interview with NME, guitarist Mark Rogers spoke about Pop Filter’s DIY approach to promotion, describing the band as “throwaway, in the best possible way”.

“I think we’ve all found as musicians that anything that smacks of careerism, trying to make it or trying to get a bigger platform is just toxic garbage that we’re just not interested in,” he explained.

“It doesn’t exist unless you buy into a corrupt horrifying system that we’re not really interested in being a part of. The band was always about friendship.”