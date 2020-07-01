Pop Filter share new single ‘Big Yellow Van’

Pop Filter have shared ‘Big Yellow Van’, the second single from their forthcoming debut album ‘Banksia’.

The Melbourne supergroup’s new song celebrates the respective members’ gratitude for their experiences touring and recording through their early 20s. Listen to it below:

Many of Pop Filter’s members formerly played as part of The Ocean Party, which broke up following the passing of drummer Zac Denton.

Denton’s brother Lachlan, now one of the songwriters in Pop Filter, told Weirdo Wasteland that ‘Big Yellow Van’ was “about all of us and the time we shared over the years touring and recording”.

“I think it’s necessary in life to stop and reflect on your experiences. I’m super grateful that I got to spend so much intimate time with my best friends, and writing this song was a way to tell them that.”

‘Big Yellow Van’ follows the release of the band’s first single ‘Laughing Falling’, and album track ‘Romance At The Petrol Station’.

‘Banksia’ is set to arrive on August 21 jointly through Osborne Again, Spunk Records, and Bobo Integral. Per a press release, the album was mostly written and recorded over the course of four days in a family holiday house in Broulee on the NSW South Coast. It was mixed and mastered by band member Liam Halliwell, whose project Snowy Band released their debut album ‘Audio Commentary’ in March.

The band said it marked “the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the band members, while acknowledging their collective shared history”. They also noted the band’s emphasis “on spur of the moment performance…[and] minimal takes”.