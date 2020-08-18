Pop Filter share new single ‘Not Listening To The Same Thing’

Pop Filter have shared a new single titled ‘Not Listening To The Same Thing’. It’s taken from their debut album ‘Banksia’, out this Friday (August 21).

‘Not Listening To The Same Thing’ is the fifth preview of the record released to date, with the album’s closer, ‘It Never Hurts’, also quietly released earlier this month.

The new single is ‘Banksia’s opening track and was one of member Liam Halliwell’s contributions, also known for his work with Snowy Band. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://popfilter.bandcamp.com/album/banksia">Banksia by Pop Filter</a>

NME Australia named ‘Banksia’ one of its 10 Australian album picks for August, writing that “its jubilant pop sensibilities envelope jangly, languorous indie rock in a way that feels raw and organic”.

In an interview with NME, guitarist Mark Rogers said the album reflected on the members’ ten years touring with their former band The Ocean Party, but sought not to be nostalgic.

“What was the biggest thing that happened in all of our lives? Immediately before [Pop Filter] was the death of Zac [Denton, Ocean Party drummer] and the breakup of the band. So of course, we’re looking back over 10 years,” Rogers acknowledged. “But we’re thinking about the expanse of time and change as a productive thing, something that you can’t change.”

Rogers also mentioned Pop Filter had recorded another album before state borders closed, separating the members.