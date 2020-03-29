Pop Smoke’s first posthumous video has been released – you can watch ‘Shake the Room’ below.

The video, which has been directed by designer and DJ Virgil Abloh, sees Pop Smoke and Migos‘ Quavo driving around Paris during fashion week.

The song originally appeared on Pop Smoke’s final mixtape, ‘Meet the Woo 2’.

The ‘Dior’ rapper was shot and killed at his home in Los Angeles, California on February 19. The police described the murder as a “targeted” hit.

You can watch the video here.

Earlier this month (March 2), 50 Cent vowed to help finish Pop Smoke’s debut album.

At the time of his death, Pop Smoke was thought to be working on his first full album after releasing the mixtapes ‘Meet The Woo’ and ‘Meet The Woo Vol.2’.

Posting on Instagram, 50 wrote: “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.”

It comes after 50 Cent was spotted partying with the late 20-year-old in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, only weeks before his death. 50 has since been very vocal about Pop Smoke’s talent, and recently praised the rapper’s cover of ‘Many Men’.

In the wake of Pop Smoke’s death, a number of artists, including Nicki Minaj, paid tribute.

Joey Bada$$ shared a new freestyle commemorating Smoke on Instagram, while Pusha T has pulled ‘Hunting Season’ from streaming services out of respect for the late rapper, writing: “The hypothetical ideas of ‘killing rappers’ isn’t setting well with me.”