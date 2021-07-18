Pop Smoke’s mother says it’s “easier” to listen to late rapper’s second posthumous album ‘Faith’

Pop Smoke’s mother has spoken about listening to her son’s music since he died, saying it’s “easier” to listen to his new posthumous album ‘Faith’.

The Brooklyn rapper – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in LA in February 2020, He was 20 years old.

‘Faith’ was released last week (July 16) and followed last year’s posthumous record ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’. The new album features contributions from the likes of Kanye West, Pusha T, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa and more.

In an interview with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez, the rapper’s mum Audrey Jackson said it was “easier” to listen to ‘Faith’ and that she hadn’t been able to listen to ‘Shoot For The Stars…’ yet. “He does sound different on this, his sound, his style – it’s different,” she said.

Jackson added that she was “grateful” that those suspected of being responsible for his death have been arrested. “They’re off the streets, they’ve been caught,” she said. “They need to serve some time. Throwing them under the jail isn’t going to bring him back, taking their lives isn’t going to bring him back but as long as there’s a real consequence.”

The rapper’s brother Obasi was also present during the interview and said he felt that his brother’s killers “didn’t have to do what they did”. “Now you deserve the ultimate penalty,” he added.

Meanwhile, Migos’ Quavos recently told NME he plans to finish the collaborations he was working on with Pop Smoke before the rapper’s death. “He was a very quick learner who always wanted to learn and soak it up,” he said. “We developed a good bond. We were meant to do an album together called ‘Huncho and The Woo’.

“We’re still going to use [those songs] and drop them,” he explained. “We had started working on it in London with DJ Mustard.”