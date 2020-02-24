Pop Smoke’s girlfriend has spoken out for the first time since his death.

She recalled the last time they saw each other just as a private memorial for the rapper was held over the weekend.

The ‘Dior’ rapper was shot and killed at his home in Los Angeles, California on February 19. The police described the murder as a “targeted” hit.

Now his rumoured girlfriend – popularly known as Yummy Yellow – broke her silence to pay tribute to the popular rapper.

“The more I get to thinking, I realize I tend to have a cold heart but, you melted mine so quickly,’ she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“We taught each other self-awareness. He was rare. Never once did he try to change me. He was so resilient. Nothing could bend or break him… He never ceased to amaze me with his honesty, I knew everything, I mean everything.”

The social media star added: “You went on to say I kept u balanced and I said u kept me grounded! I longed for a pure transparent love like ours.”

Yummy then described the last time they saw each other, which was two days before he died in the emotional post alongside video clips of them together.

“I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali,” she admitted. “Can’t even say we should of said I love u more that night/morning cause we said it over 20 times.”

The model concluded: “Pop I love u. I adore u. You exceeded my expectations as a man. I tried to protect u from everything, u know that. For anyone who ever loved him, or still loves him, I understand. If you loved him, I love you.

“Pop, I won’t stop loving u! & I GOT U FOREVER On everything, EVERYTIME they see me… Imma make sure they Woo [sic].”

Pop Smoke – real name Bashar Barakah Jackson – died aged 20 just as his career began taking off.

TMZ reported that the US rising star was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills in the early of Wednesday morning.

The outlet cites law enforcement sources, claiming that two men broke into Smoke’s house. TMZ also reported that Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

Pop Smoke’s April 2019 break-out hit, ‘Welcome To The Party’, later led to separate remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta.

He also collaborated with Migos‘ Quavo on the track ‘Shake the Room’, while he also featured on the December-released ‘JackBoys’ album which was helmed by Travis Scott.

Pop Smoke released his second mixtape, ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’, earlier this month.