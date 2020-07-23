Pop Smoke’s manager confirms that more posthumous projects are on the way

Pop Smoke‘s manager has confirmed that further posthumous projects from the rapper are in the works.

The rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed during an alleged break-in at the house he was staying in in the Hollywood Hills on February 19 this year. He was 20 years old.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke’s debut album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ was released, with a deluxe version of the album following a week later.

Replying to a fan on Instagram, his manager Steven Victor revealed that new Pop Smoke music is in the pipeline.

“i don’t wanna seem needy but is there gonna be more posthumous pop smoke albums?” a fan wrote a post shared by Victor to mark the rapper’s birthday. “need more classics from him down the line.”

Victor responded: “There will be. Also a project pop, melo, axl & ricobeats were working on.”

Reviewing ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’, NME said it “showcases a multi-faceted artist only just discovering his potential.

“What makes the album truly stand out is that it serves as a testament to the strength, power and knowledge Smoke held in his ambition to go to the very top. Tragically, his death prematurely vaulted him there, but at least this posthumous release will serve as a lasting reminder of Smoke’s immense talent.”

Earlier this month, five arrests were made in connection with Pop Smoke’s death, and it has since been revealed that two of the suspects charged with murder over the killing of the rapper could face the death penalty if convicted.

“A decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date, a press release stated.