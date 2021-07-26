Pop Smoke’s posthumous ‘Faith’ album debuts at number one in the US

Pop Smoke‘s second posthumous studio album ‘Faith’ has debuted at number one in the US.

The record, released on July 16, follows on from the late rapper’s 2020 posthumous debut ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’, which also clinched the top spot in the US last year.

‘Faith’ has now debuted at number one on the latest Billboard 200 Chart after shifting 88,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending July 22, according to MRC Data.

Advertisement

‘Faith”s 88,000 equivalent album units were made up of 83,000 streaming equivalent albums, while album sales added 4,000 and track equivalent album units brought in an extra 1,000.

Billboard 200: #1(new) Pop Smoke, Faith 88,000 [113.34 million on-demand streams | 4,000 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) July 25, 2021

In the UK, ‘Faith’ debuted at number three on the latest album chart, with KSI‘s ‘All Over The Place’ taking the top spot.

The album – which is the second posthumous Pop Smoke LP to be released since the rapper’s death in February 2020 – features collaborations with the likes of Kanye West, Pusha-T, The Neptunes, Dua Lipa, Future and Kid Cudi.

Last week four more Pop Smoke songs were released to mark what would’ve been the rapper’s 22nd birthday.

Advertisement

“Midnight we going up for you we turning the pain into champagne everyday,” a post from Steven Victor, the CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, read.

“This is for our day ones we’ve decided to drop off 4 tonight that are cleared and going to turn up the rest on 7/30 thx everyone involved to help us get this out.”