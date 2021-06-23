Watch the trailer for Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album

A second posthumous Pop Smoke album has been officially announced – check out the trailer below.

The 20-year-old rapper was shot dead in February 2020, less than two weeks after the release of his acclaimed ‘Meet The Woo 2’ mixtape. His first posthumous record, ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’, arrived last July.

Earlier this month Pop’s manager Rico Beats shared an update on the late artist’s next album, revealing on Instagram that it was “95% loading the f$&k up!!!!”

It has been confirmed today (June 23) that Pop Smoke’s second posthumous LP, which is currently untitled, will arrive on July 16 via Republic. You can pre-save it here.

The album’s release date has been revealed at the end of an official video titled ‘Pop Smoke – Album Trailer’, which features footage of the late artist in the studio and on stage. Watch below.

Although no further details on the record have been made public as of yet, it is unlikely that 50 Cent will have any involvement this time around, having served as executive producer on ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’.

50 Cent said he’s “not sure if I’ll participate with this [new album]” during a recent interview, adding: “I just wanted to make sure that his record did what it was supposed to.”

Last month, Pop Smoke’s name appeared on a track alongside Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J and Project Pat for the Fast And Furious 9 soundtrack.

Meanwhile, a Los Angeles Police Department detective testified last month that Pop Smoke was shot and killed by a 15-year-old who was part of a group that wanted to steal his watch and jewellery.