Poppongene and El Tee announced for this weekend’s Isol-Aid

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid returns for another instalment this weekend, dedicating a part of its program to artists hailing from Ballarat.

Acts featured as part of the Ballarat showcase include vocalist Inka, father-daughter duo Milla and Geoffrey Williams, and USQ Songwriting Prize winner Macy Rose.

“Victoria’s live music scene has been hit hard this year and Ballarat did not miss that hit. Being able to be part of hosting an online festival brings a sense of normality back to booking lineups,” programmers Abby Ashmore and Sarah Barclay said in a statement.

“At the same time it also looks into the future of technological possibilities for live music. Teaming with Isol-Aid gives us an opportunity to support our local artists through COVID-19 and play to a wider community they wouldn’t have been able to reach during restrictions.”

The second half of this weekend’s lineup is in celebration of Melbourne singer El Tee’s debut album, ‘Everything Is Fine’, released back in September. Prepared by the singer – real name Lauren Tarver – the lineup includes Poppongene, Maple Glider and Huntly, among other acts.

The 29th instalment of Isol-Aid will kick off from 2.50pm AEST on Sunday, October 4. While the performances are free to view, audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival, with 100 per cent of proceeds benefiting the artists and their teams.

Last weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup featured a lineup of Kee’ahn, Hachiku and Evelyn Ida Morris, among others.