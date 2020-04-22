Poppongene announces debut EP, ‘Futures Unsure’

Poppongene — the solo project of Melbourne singer-songwriter Sophie Treloar — has announced her upcoming debut EP, ‘Futures Unsure’, set for release July 8.

Alongside the EP announcement, Treloar also shared a new music video for single ‘Eternally Alone’, which was released in August last year.

“‘Eternally Alone’ is about not settling for something that doesn’t work for you, and additionally, the comical aspect of the alone-ness that can run parallel to this way of being,” said Treloar of the video. “The video is a humorous depiction of the pure chaos faced when seeking a romantic human connection.”

The single was created in collaboration with producer Tim Harvey (Emma Louise, Real Feelings, Jade Imagine). “It’s a humorous pop song about wanting warm connection without warped compromise,” said Treloar of the track.

“It’s me daydreaming about a lovely shimmering romance that I don’t have time for. Less morbid than the title suggests, much more about poking fun at my priorities.”

‘Eternally Alone’ was the second single released from Treloar’s upcoming EP, between ‘Not Wrong’ and ‘Wet Towel’. The eight-track EP will be released on July 8 and can be pre-ordered on Poppongene’s Bandcamp page.

Treloar performs as Poppongene both solo and with a five-piece band. In recent years, she has opened for Lucy Dacus on her US tour, as well as Weyes Blood and Slow Dancer on their Australian national tours.