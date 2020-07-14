Poppongene announces remix EP, shares Sunbeam Sound Machine remix

Melbourne songwriter Poppongene has announced she’ll follow up recently-released debut EP ‘Futures Unsure’ with a companion remix EP in September.

To coincide with the announcement, Poppongene has shared a remix of EP track ‘I Can’t Be What You Need’ crafted by longtime friend and collaborator, multi-instrumentalist Nick Sowersby – better known as Sunbeam Sound Machine.

The remix comes with a particularly picturesque music video, which you can stream for yourself below:

“Nick asked me if he could do a remix of ‘I Can’t Be What You Need’ after the first time hearing Pops play it live. And after playing in Sunbeam with Nick for the past seven years, I was quite interested to see what he’d make my music into,” commented Poppongene – real name Sophie Treloar.

“The result is a fun/absurd Poppongene x Moby x Sunbeam x Janet sandwich. And I love it.”

Indeed, Sowersby says he drew inspiration for his rendition from 90s ambient music along with Janet Jackson’s 2001 hit ‘All For You’.

“That hook got stuck in my head but the song wasn’t recorded yet so I couldn’t listen to it. Instead, the hook kept repeating and I made up some other stuff to go around it,” explained Sowersby.

“Once it was recorded Soph was kind enough to indulge me and let me have a tinker with her lovely song.”

In addition to Sowersby, the ‘Futures Unsure’ remix EP will feature the likes of Dianas, Snowy Band, Market, Bonnie Knight and Good Morning. It’s set for release digitally on September 4 via Our Golden Friend.