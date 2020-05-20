GAMING  

Poppongene shares new music video for ‘Wet Towel’

The song captures "the frustration of not being able to help someone you love"

By Eddy Lim
Poppongene announces debut EP, shares new music video
Poppongene. Credit: Zoe Eley

Melbourne singer-songwriter Poppongene – real name Sophie Treloar – has released a new music video for her single ‘Wet Towel’.

Watch it below:

‘Wet Towel’ was first released in November last year and will appear on Treloar’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘Futures Unsure’, which is set for a July 3 release.

In a statement, Treloar describes the track as “the disconnect and parallel release at the end of a relationship”.

“It’s a punchy and sparse song about the multitude of feelings loss brings. At its core, ‘Wet Towel’ snapshots the frustration of not being able to help someone you love – and the bittersweet realisation that you’re not responsible for anyone other than yourself.”

The video was filmed by Treloar and her housemate, director Roxanne Halley, during the government-mandated social distancing period.

On the music video, Treloar said, “It tells a simple narrative of a woman wistfully washing, drying and folding her ex’s sheets and clothes, only to throw them straight into the trash.”

“It’s a cheeky ‘fuck you’ farewell veiled by the dreamy and airy atmosphere of a perfume campaign,” she explained.

Treloar’s last release was the music video for ‘Eternally Alone’, which premiered last month. Treloar performs as Poppongene both solo and with a five-piece band. In recent years, she has opened for Lucy Dacus on her US tour, as well as Weyes Blood and Slow Dancer on their Australian national tours.

