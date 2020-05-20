Poppongene shares new music video for ‘Wet Towel’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Poppongene – real name Sophie Treloar – has released a new music video for her single ‘Wet Towel’.

Watch it below:

‘Wet Towel’ was first released in November last year and will appear on Treloar’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘Futures Unsure’, which is set for a July 3 release.

In a statement, Treloar describes the track as “the disconnect and parallel release at the end of a relationship”.

“It’s a punchy and sparse song about the multitude of feelings loss brings. At its core, ‘Wet Towel’ snapshots the frustration of not being able to help someone you love – and the bittersweet realisation that you’re not responsible for anyone other than yourself.”

The video was filmed by Treloar and her housemate, director Roxanne Halley, during the government-mandated social distancing period.

On the music video, Treloar said, “It tells a simple narrative of a woman wistfully washing, drying and folding her ex’s sheets and clothes, only to throw them straight into the trash.”

“It’s a cheeky ‘fuck you’ farewell veiled by the dreamy and airy atmosphere of a perfume campaign,” she explained.

Treloar’s last release was the music video for ‘Eternally Alone’, which premiered last month. Treloar performs as Poppongene both solo and with a five-piece band. In recent years, she has opened for Lucy Dacus on her US tour, as well as Weyes Blood and Slow Dancer on their Australian national tours.