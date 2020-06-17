Poppongene shares new single, ‘Don’t Even Know’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Poppongene – real name Sophie Treloar – has released a new single, ‘Don’t Even Know’.

‘Don’t Even Know’ received its premiere on Melbourne community station 3RRR on Monday June 15. Listen to the new track below:

Advertisement

According to a post on Poppongene’s Instagram, the track features performances from Gemma Helms, Deanna Rumsaviche, Tim Harvey and Damian Meoli and was produced by Harvey.

When purchased on Bandcamp, all proceeds from the single will go towards Aboriginal-led organisations Change The Record and Sisters Inside, a not-for-profit that advocates for imprisoned women and their families.

The new single follows Poppongene’s announcement in April that she’ll be releasing her forthcoming EP, ‘Futures Unsure’ on July 3 through Our Golden Friend. ‘Don’t Even Know’ is the fourth single off the eight-track EP, alongside previous releases ‘Not Wrong’, ‘Eternally Alone’ and ‘Wet Towel’.

Last month, the singer released a music video for ‘Wet Towel’. The track was first released in November last year and was described by Treloar as “a punchy and sparse song about the multitude of feelings loss brings”.

The music video for ‘Don’t Even Know’, produced by Carolyn Helen, will premiere tonight (June 17) at 6:30pm AEST on YouTube.