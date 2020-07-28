Poppy has shared a new track called ‘Khaos x4’ which is set to appear on an upcoming deluxe version of her latest album, ‘I Disagree’.

The standard edition of the LP arrived back in January and followed on from 2018’s ‘Am I A Girl’. In a four-star review, NME hailed it as the star’s “most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion”.

Today (July 28), it has been announced that Poppy will release ‘I Disagree (More)’ on August 14 via Sumerian Records, with the collection set to contain four new tracks: ‘If It Bleeds’, ‘Bleep Bloop’, ‘Don’t Ask’ and ‘Khaos x4’.

On the latter cut, now available via streaming platforms, Poppy sings: “What’s wrong with you?/ You don’t know the truth/ Do you get the feeling someone’s after you?/ It’s a tragedy/ You will never see/ Everyone around you is a casualty (casualty)“.

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘I Disagree (More)’ here.

Back in April, Poppy was forced to postpone her 2020 UK and European tour due to the coronavirus crisis. Originally scheduled to begin in March, the stint is currently set to take place in December.

Last month, Poppy shared a rendition of Tatu‘s hit ‘All The Things She Said’ which had been recorded in celebration of Pride month.