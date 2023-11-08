Porno For Pyros announce release of first song in 26 years, ‘Agua’

Porno For Pyros have announced that they will soon release ‘Agua’, their first new song in 26 years.

The LA-formed alt-rock band will share ‘Agua’ on November 16. It’s the first single taken from a new EP that’s released in February.

Porno For Pyros, who formed in 1992 followed the first break-up of Jane’s Addiction, last released an album – ‘Good God’s Urge’ – in 1996.

News of the new single comes after the band postponed an autumn US tour days before it was set to kick off last month. At the time the band cited a desire to complete work on new music.

Consequence reports that a press release states that the band is promising to book a tour following the release of the EP, the title and release date of which has not been specified.

Per the press release, the song ‘Agua’ was inspired by “the band members’ close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the ‘90s” and “reflects their contemporary environmental concerns”.

Porno For Pyros comprises Jane’s Addiction bandmembers Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins alongside Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble.

Last year the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival after replacing Jane’s Addiction.

They also performed a headline set in Los Angeles, an intimate Lollapalooza after show, and a main stage set at the Farrell-founded festival.

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction have been announced headliners of Bearded Theory 2024, with a UK-exclusive performance.