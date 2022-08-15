Porno For Pyros are working on their first new material in 25 years

Porno For Pyros are gearing up to expand their reunion era with new material, as guitarist Peter DiStefano confirmed they’ve started recording songs.

The longstanding player took to Instagram overnight, sharing a photo of himself and frontman Perry Farrell with the declaration that they were “writing and recording new music”.

This is the second time DiStefano has teased new Porno For Pyros music: last July, he posted a photo of himself posing with drummer Stephen Perkins, with which he claimed the pair were “working on new Porno For Pyros songs … to send to [Farrell]”.

The band’s last official release was ‘Hard Charger’, a non-album single recorded for the soundtrack to Howard Stern’s 1997 film Private Parts. They broke up the following year, though, leading Ferrell to reunite Jane’s Addiction. Porno For Pyros reunited for a one-off gig in 2009 (to perform at Farrell’s 50th birthday party), and finally returned to performing regularly back in May.

Notwithstanding a two-song livestream in 2020, the band’s first proper show in 26 years was at this year’s Welcome To Rockville festival, where they filled in for Jane’s Addiction, who had withdrawn due to Dave Navarro’s battle with COVID-19.

They followed that up last month with a headliner in LA, and performed at both Lollapalooza – where they did a Led Zeppelin cover with The Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan – and an intimate sideshow of their own.