Porridge Radio announce new album and share ‘Back To The Radio’

Porridge Radio have announced details of their third album ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ and shared its first single ‘Back To The Radio’.

The band have also confirmed their biggest-ever UK headline tour alongside a series of intimate in-store shows around the record’s release.

‘Back To The Radio’ was written by frontperson Dana Margolin ahead of the release of the group’s acclaimed 2020 album ‘Every Bad’, a time when she felt like “a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle”.

“The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen – and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to,” she said in a press release. “To me, there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.”

The song comes with a video directed by Margolin’s sister Ella and finds the singer waking up in a room where papier-mâché furniture is slowly being removed one by one. Later, she joins the rest of Porridge Radio in a room decorated with landscape scenery as people dressed all in black move her around the space. Watch it above.

‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ is released on May 20 via Secretly Canadian.

“With this album, the feelings of joy, fear and endlessness coexist together,” Margolin said of the record as a whole, adding that its title “symbolises the ups and downs of human life, of virtue and transgression”.

‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ tracklist:

01. ‘Back To The Radio’

02. ‘Trying’

03. ‘Birthday Party’

04. ‘End Of Last Year’

05. ‘Rotten’

06. ‘U Can Be Happy If U Want To’

07. ‘Flowers’

08. ‘Jealousy’

09. ‘I Hope She’s OK 2’

10. ‘Splintered’

11. ‘The Rip’

12. ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’

In May, Porridge Radio will embark on a series of in-store gigs in support of the album. Five months later, they kick off their biggest tour to date. Tickets for the in-store gigs are available here, while tickets for the headline tour will be available to purchase here from 10am this Wednesday (February 23).

Porridge Radio will play the following dates in 2022:

MAY

20 – Piccadilly Records, Manchester

22 – Brudenell Social Club (Crash Records), Leeds

24 – Rough Trade East, London

25 – Resident, Brighton

26 – Rough Trade, Bristol

26-29 – Spring Gathering Festival, Derbyshire

27-28 – Sea Change Festival, Totnes

JULY

15 – Doune The Rabbit Hole, Cardross Estate

21-24 – Blue Dot Festival, Cheshire

SEPTEMBER

01-04 – End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire

OCTOBER

20 – Foundry Sheffield, Sheffield

21 – The 1865, Southampton

22 – Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

24 – Metronome, Nottingham

25 – Trinity, Bristol

26 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

28 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

29 – Academy 2, Manchester

30 – Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds

NOVEMBER

01 – The Old Market, Brighton

02 – The Old Market – Brighton

03 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – London

Last year, Porridge Radio shared three cover: first, a take on Love Of Everything’s ‘Happy In A Crowd’ in June, then a tender, lo-fi version of The Shins’ ‘New Slang’ in July.

Finally, in August, they delivered their spin on Wolf Parade’s ‘You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son’.