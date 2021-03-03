Listen to Porter Robinson’s celebratory new song ‘Musician’

Porter Robinson has shared a new song called ‘Musician’ – you can listen to it below.

The track will appear on the North Carolina artist’s forthcoming second album ‘Nurture’, which was previewed with ‘Look At The Sky’ back in January.

Arriving today (March 3), the electronic, glitchy new number was “one of the very last songs written” for the new record, and has been described by Robinson as feeling “like a celebration, like I’m revelling in the joy of newfound inspiration”.

“It’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve found my footing, and I know I can really do this now.’ And I just tried to throw all of my rules away and have as much fun as possible,” he continued. “Ironically enough, this is the least sad song on the album, but this is the song that makes me cry.

“It’s a fun one. I just sound so happy on that song.”

‘Musician’ opens with the autotuned verse: “No, I don’t miss the feeling anymore/ Yeah, I want something new to love/ I was so nostalgic, but I’m fine without it/ You don’t really want what you think you want“.

‘Nurture’ will mark Robinson’s first album in seven years, following on from his 2014 debut ‘Worlds’.

The record “spans a highly challenging period in Porter’s life” and deals with Robinson’s experiences of severe anxiety, which was brought on by the pressure of his success. Having eventually made it back into the studio, the musician worked on intimate piano-led material.

Last year saw Porter Robinson release the tracks ‘Mirror’, ‘Get Your Wish’ and ‘Something Comforting’, which are also set to appear on ‘Nurture’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album, out April 23, here.