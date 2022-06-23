Portisthead and Stüssy announce t-shirt collaboration

Portishead and skating brand Stüssy have announced a new merchandise collaboration.

The clothing brand announced its upcoming collaboration with the Bristol band via social media on Wednesday (June 22) with a video comprised of stylised footage of Portishead performing live.

The collaboration will come in the form of a blue t-shirt that features the cover of Portishead’s 1994 album, ‘Dummy’. Check out images of the collaboration below.

Stüssy and Portishead’s collaboration will be available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations and stussy.com on Friday, June 24th at 6pm BST.

Prior to collaborating with Stüssy, Portishead last teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme in 2011 to release another ‘Dummy’ collection.

Earlier this month, the band digitised their entire archive, making it available on all major streaming platforms for the first time. Additionally, Portishead have also uploaded HD versions of their music videos including ‘Sour Times’, ‘Wandering Star’ and ‘Machine Gun’ onto their YouTube channel.

Making the announcement on Instagram, they wrote: “Hello, our archive has now been digitised, and videos upgraded to HD. Available everywhere you normally get your music from, explore it as you like via the link in our bio.”

Portishead returned to the stage for the first time in seven years in May as part of a War Child UK benefit gig for Ukraine at O2 Academy in Bristol.

Marking the first time the trio had played a show since their 2015 appearance at Benicàssim Festival, Portishead performed five songs – ‘Mysterons’, ‘Wandering Star’ and ‘Roads’ from 1997’s ‘Dummy’, and ‘Magic Doors’ and ‘The Rip’ from 2008’s ‘Third’.

Portishead’s Beth Gibbons has also featured on Kendrick Lamar’s recent album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ on the penultimate track ‘Mother I Sober’.