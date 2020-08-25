Portugal. The Man cover ‘Tomorrow’ from ‘Annie’ for charity album

Portugal. The Man have shared a cover of ‘Tomorrow’ from the hit musical Annie, for a forthcoming charity album.

The album, ‘At home with the kids’, was announced earlier this month and will be released on August 28 through Atlantic. Proceeds from the album will benefit Save The Children.

Listen to Portugal. The Man’s cover of ‘Tomorrow’ below:

Advertisement

‘Tomorrow’ is the fifth recording to be lifted from the album ahead of its arrival. Last week, Sia’s contribution to the record, the original track ‘Riding On My Bike’, was released. The album also features tracks from Tove Lo, Christina Perri, Chromeo and Midland, among others.

Portugal. The Man’s last original release was their 2017 album, ‘Woodstock’, which included the incredibly popular single, ‘Feel It Still’. Since then, they’ve gone on to collaborate on singles with St Francis Hotel and Ofenbach.

Following the death of Bill Withers earlier this year, the band shared a cover of the late musician’s track ‘Lovely Day’.

“We grew up listening to AM radio in remote Alaska and Bill Withers was one of the mainstays on those long drives to the grocery store. Bill’s music is imprinted in our DNA. It touches everything we do and we love him for the gifts he gave us. Bill will be missed but his music will live on forever,” the band said at the time.