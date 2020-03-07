News Music News

Post Malone addresses fans’ recent concern over his health

He was performing in Memphis last night

Tom Skinner
Post Malone live in London

Post Malone responded to fans’ recent concerns regarding his health during his show in Memphis last night – you can see footage below.

The ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding‘ artist, who is currently out on the second leg of his ‘Runaway’ tour, sparked worry after footage emerged of him stumbling, slurring his words and rolling his eyes back whilst performing.

Addressing the crowd at the FedExForum venue in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday evening (March 6), the star assured fans that there is nothing to worry about.

“I’m not on drugs! I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life,” he told those in attendance.

“And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit.”

He added: “But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

Addressing Post Malone’s recent onstage behaviour, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Okay I’m concerned for Post Malone’s health now. This shit is scary. I saw him in November and he wasn’t like this at all man.”

“Guys please, Post Malone has been acting ‘weird’ on stage since a few weeks,” another tweeted yesterday. “I’m not trying to assume anything, but he looks like he’s under drugs. So please, SPREAD THIS VIDEO. We lost too many artists over overdoses. I hope he’s gonna be okay.”

A third said: “I’m genuinely concerned for Post Malone and his well-being right now.”

Earlier in the current tour, Post Malone paid tribute to the late Mac Miller by wearing a custom-made t-shirt which displayed the phrase “R.I.P. Mac Miller.”

Meanwhile, Post Malone has recently spoken about his face tattoos, suggesting that they may “come from a place of insecurity”.

