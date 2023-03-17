Watch Post Malone and Angus Stone perform ‘Big Jet Plane’ live in Melbourne

When Post Malone performed in Melbourne last month, he brought out Angus Stone for two songs – and you can now watch an official live video of their performance of ‘Big Jet Plane’.

Posty shared black-and-white pro-shot footage of the two-guitar duet performance on his YouTube channel yesterday (March 16). Stone first released ‘Big Jet Plane’ as Lady of the Sunshine in 2009, re-recording it with his sister Julia Stone a year later.

‘Big Jet Plane’ was one of two songs Malone and Stone treated Marvel Stadium to on February 9 – Stone also played guitar while Malone sang ‘Stay’. Fan-shot video of both performances shows Malone calling ‘Big Jet Plane’ “probably my favourite song for-fucking-ever”. “I hope I don’t fuck it up,” he added, calling Stone “the most beautiful dude”.

Watch both the pro- and fan-shot footage of their performances below.

Post Malone performed in Australia and New Zealand in January and February opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers for their national stadium tour. While in Australia, the rapper made international headlines when he was barred from entering a bar in Perth due to their policy against “face, neck and offensive tattoos”, which he said he had never experienced before. The operators of ​​QT Perth later apologised for their “third-party security”, which “did not exercise the appropriate discretion” when barring Post Malone from the venue.

Angus Stone has been active lately under his Dope Lemon project, which he’ll be taking out on tour in Europe and the UK in June, and North America in August. He released the album ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ under the moniker last year. In 2021, Angus and Julia Stone released the video game soundtrack album ‘Life Is Strange’.