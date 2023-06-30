Post Malone announces Australia 2023 tour

Post Malone has announced a headlining tour across Australia this November.

Following his stint of shows Down Under earlier this year opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone has today (June 30) announced that he will once again be returning to Australia this November for a string of concerts.

The tour will run between November 23 and December 3 and will see Post Malone perform in Brisbane, Canberra, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Ballarat and Perth. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

@postmalone is bringing his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying World Tour to Australia! 🎟 Vodafone Presale: starts Thu 6 July for 48 hours. Head to https://t.co/7ytwqB6zeX.

🎫 LN Presale:⁠ starts Tue 11 Jul

⁠*times vary per city.⁠ Tour details → https://t.co/1jyt4JUEu3 pic.twitter.com/vTyeoNtaQP — Live Nation Australia (@LiveNationAU) June 29, 2023

Tickets are set to go on sale this July, with Vodafone customers in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne being eligible for a pre-sale window from July 6 until July 10. Vodafone pre-sales in Melbourne will be available from 11am local time on July 6 until 11am on July 10. Live Nation pre-sales run from 11am on July 11 until 10am on July 13.

Sydney Vodafone users can access the pre-sales from 12pm on July 6 until 12pm on July 10. Live Nation pre-sales run from 12pm on July 11 until 11am July 13.

Brisbane Vodafone customers can access the pre-sales from 1pm on July 6 until 1pm on July 10. Live Nation pre-sales run from 1pm on July 11 until 12pm on July 13.

General tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 13 at 11am in Melbourne, 12pm in Sydney and 1pm in Brisbane. Get your tickets here.

Post Malone’s Australia 2023 tour dates are:

November 23 – Brisbane

November 25 – Canberra

November 26 – Gold Coast

November 29 – Sydney

November 30 – Melbourne

December 02 – Ballarat

December 03 – Perth

Post Malone most recently performed in Australia and New Zealand in January and February this year, when he opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ tour. While performing in Melbourne in February, Post Malone brought out Angus Stone for two songs. One of those songs, ‘Big Jet Plane’, received an official live video, which you can watch here.

When in Australia, Post Malone made headlines after being barred from entering a bar in Perth due to their policy against “face, neck and offensive tattoos”, which he said he had never experienced before. The operators of ​​QT Perth later apologised for their “third-party security”, which “did not exercise the appropriate discretion” when barring Post Malone from the venue.

In May, the rapper shared a new single called ‘Mourning’, which serves as the second preview of his fifth studio album ‘Austin’. That record is due for release on July 28 via Mercury/Republic.