Post Malone denied entry into Perth bar due to his tattoos: “I’ve never really experienced anything like that”

Post Malone was reportedly denied entry into a Perth bar in Northbridge on Saturday night (February 11).

The rapper was denied entry into the rooftop bar of QT Perth, located on Murray Street within the city’s central business district. Malone was reportedly in violation of the venue’s dress code policy, which prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos”. Speaking to The West Australian about the incident, Malone said: “They turned me away for my tattoos… I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

Malone’s face tattoos include the words “Always Tired” and “Stay Away” near his eyes, barbed wire and playing cards near his hairline and a sword on his cheek. The rapper was reportedly with other people when he was denied entry into QT Perth. While it shares a similar dress code policy to the Murray Street venue, Malone was later granted entry into the nearby 18 Knots rooftop bar in Barrack Square. The West Australian reports that Malone spent around 10 minutes engaging with fans while at the second venue.

Advertisement

The rapper was in Perth ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance at Optus Stadium yesterday, where he served as the support act. Malone previously joined Red Hot Chili Peppers on their dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, as part of the band’s broader tour in support of their albums ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’.

Last week, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith spontaneously joined the open mic night of Melbourne venue Cherry Bar, performing two AC/DC songs with local musicians to an audience of just 17 people.

Meanwhile, during his own headline shows as part of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ last year, Malone suffered two on-stage injuries, assisted a couple in revealing their baby’s gender, and hung out backstage with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters.