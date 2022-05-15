Post Malone joined by Fleet Foxes and Roddy Ricch for ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance

Post Malone was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (May 14) and was joined by Fleet Foxes and Roddy Ricch – watch the performances below.

During the Selena Gomez-hosted episode, the rapper performed recent Ricch collaboration ‘Cooped Up’ and unreleased song ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’, both taken from upcoming album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

For ‘Cooped Up’, Ricch joined Posty on a stage backed by candlelight, while on ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’, the members of Fleet Foxes formed a semi-circle around the rapper and provided choral backing vocals.

Post Malone is a longtime fan of the band, and ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol was recently teased by the rapper as featuring Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold. “He’s the most beautiful fucking vocalist, the most epic fucking guy,” Post said. “Fleet Foxes is one of my favourite bands.”

Watch Post Malone’s SNL performances below:

Next weekend (May 21), the 47th season of Saturday Night Live will conclude with musical guest Japanese Breakfast alongside Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black star Natasha Lyonne as host.

Elsewhere this season, the May 7 episode of SNL featured Arcade Fire as musical guests, following the release of their latest album ‘WE’. They took the opportunity to speak out about abortion rights in light of a recently leaked draft opinion in support of overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal in the United States on a federal level.

Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, his first LP since 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, is set to be released next month

So far, the rapper has released two singles from it, dropping ‘One Right Now’ with The Weeknd last November and ‘Cooped Up’ this month. Last month on Instagram Live, he shared snippets of a bunch of other collaborations set to appear on the album, including songs with Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI.